Kenya to hold its first beach games in Malindi

(@FahadShabbir)

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) --:The inaugural Kenya National Beach Games, which is expected to attract over 500 athletes, will be held in the coastal town of Malindi from March 17 to 19, organizers announced on Thursday.

Organized by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK), the Games aim to develop a sustainable sporting culture and promote the Olympic Movement in the country.

The games will feature 15 beach events: aquathlon, basketball 3x3, judo, boxing, wrestling, taekwondo, beach handball, beach soccer, beach tennis, beach volleyball 4x4, coastal rowing, freestyle football, karate kata, kiteboarding, and open-water swimming.