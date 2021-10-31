UrduPoint.com

Kenya To Host Conference To Promote Youth In Regional Peace, Security

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:10 PM

NAIROBI, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:Kenya will host a high-level ministerial conference next week on the role of regional economic communities in promoting the youth, peace and security agenda in the East and the Horn of Africa, organizers said on Sunday.

The Common Market for East and Southern Africa (COMESA) said the five-day conference which begins on Nov.

1 in Nairobi to promote the youth peace and security agenda will be done through advocating for more inclusive policies and meaningful engagement of young people in peacebuilding and conflict prevention mechanisms.

"The participants will review the implementation of international and regional legal and policy frameworks for youth in peace and security for different countries in the Horn of Africa," COMESA said in a statement.

