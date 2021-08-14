Kenya to launch tree growing fund

(@FahadShabbir)

NAIROBI, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) --:Kenya's Ministry of Environment and Forestry said on Saturday that plans are at an advanced stage to launch a tree growing fund and hasten the attainment of 10 percent forest cover in the country.

Alfred Gichu, conservation secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry said that the initiative will avail special funding for tree growing as part of Kenya's global initiative toward combating climate change.

The initiative is expected to play a key role in improving Kenya's tree cover.

Kenya is already in discussion with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) toward entering into a financial agreement for funding the initiative.

Chris Kiptoo, principal secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry said that there are plans to plant and grow two billion trees in the country by the end of 2022. And the government is reaching out to the private sector to help mobilize support for the tree planting campaign.