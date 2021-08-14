UrduPoint.com

Kenya To Launch Tree Growing Fund

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

Kenya to launch tree growing fund

NAIROBI, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) --:Kenya's Ministry of Environment and Forestry said on Saturday that plans are at an advanced stage to launch a tree growing fund and hasten the attainment of 10 percent forest cover in the country.

Alfred Gichu, conservation secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry said that the initiative will avail special funding for tree growing as part of Kenya's global initiative toward combating climate change.

The initiative is expected to play a key role in improving Kenya's tree cover.

Kenya is already in discussion with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) toward entering into a financial agreement for funding the initiative.

Chris Kiptoo, principal secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry said that there are plans to plant and grow two billion trees in the country by the end of 2022. And the government is reaching out to the private sector to help mobilize support for the tree planting campaign.

Related Topics

Kenya Undp Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Together We Can: TECNO celebrates Independence Day ..

Together We Can: TECNO celebrates Independence Day with its fans

5 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves results of 4th editio ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves results of 4th edition of Federal Government Custom ..

11 minutes ago
 Independence Day; sale of multi-colour cakes on bo ..

Independence Day; sale of multi-colour cakes on boom

37 minutes ago
 KP CM hoists national flag at CM House

KP CM hoists national flag at CM House

39 minutes ago
 Govt put country on way to prosperity: Jamshed Che ..

Govt put country on way to prosperity: Jamshed Cheema

39 minutes ago
 Rangers organizes event on Independence Day

Rangers organizes event on Independence Day

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.