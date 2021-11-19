UrduPoint.com

Kenya To Promote Creation Of Green Jobs For Sustainable Development

Kenya to promote creation of green jobs for sustainable development

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Kenya plans to promote the creation of green jobs in order to achieve sustainable development, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Simon Chelugui, cabinet secretary of Ministry of Labor, said in Nairobi that the labor sector must play its role in reducing emissions of greenhouse gases so as to mitigate against climate change.

"My appeal to all leaders in the labor sector is that they promote the creation of decent green jobs," Chelugui said during the launch of the third generation decent work country program for Kenya (2021-2024).

Chelugui said that the program has also outlined key priorities, outcomes and outputs to mitigate the negative effects of COVID-19 on the labor market and ensure an employment-oriented post-COVID-19 recovery.

According to the ministry of labor, preserving the environment has a direct impact on economic growth and employment creation.

"As leaders in the labor sector, we must be at the forefront in promoting the nexus between inclusive economic growth and better employment opportunities that ensures greater economic security for all, without compromising environmental protection," Chelugui said.

He added that sustained and inclusive economic growth can drive progress, and create decent green jobs that will improve the living standards for all.

The official revealed that Kenya will ensure that its economic growth generates green jobs that result in employment opportunities with fair income, workplace security and social protection, and allow flexibility of working arrangements and hours.

Chelugui observed that green jobs ensure that individuals have disposable income which they can spend in the local economy.

