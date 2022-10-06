UrduPoint.com

Kenya To Receive About 1.46 Mln Foreign Tourists In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Kenya to receive about 1.46 mln foreign tourists in 2022

NAIROBI, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Kenya on Wednesday forecast to receive about 1.46 million foreign tourists in 2022, up from 870,000 recorded in 2021 amid the post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

Najib Balala, Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife said in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya that the tourism sector revenues are expected to expand from 146 billion shillings (1.2 billion U.S. Dollars ) posted last year to 2.19 billion dollars this year.

"Kenya as a tourism destination is quickly on its way to recovery as a result of value addition to tourism experiences as well as diversification of offerings," Balala said during the opening of the 12th edition of Magical Kenya Tourism Expo.

Tourism is one of the leading sources of foreign exchange for the East African country.

Balala said that the tourism expo, which is the largest East and Central African travel trade show, brought together over 200 exhibitors and 160 buyers from Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas.

He revealed that Kenya has built on efforts to ensure that tourism experiences are not only safe and enjoyable for visitors, but also sustainable and profitable for stakeholders in the industry.

Betty Radier, CEO of the state-owned marketing body, the Kenya Tourism board (KTB) said that the tourism expo is part of Kenya's efforts to revitalize tourism as it focuses on Africa and other emerging markets.

"We are delighted to have the event return to in-person after two years. Last year we held the event virtually to ensure that the sector did not lose out on any opportunities," she said.

Related Topics

Africa Exchange Europe Nairobi Kenya Market Event From Cabinet Industry Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Managemen ..

PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Management Systems for TEPA for Workflo ..

31 minutes ago
 Malala Yousafzai joins Joyland as executive produc ..

Malala Yousafzai joins Joyland as executive producer

33 minutes ago
 realme's Coveted C Series Represents the Perfect U ..

Realme's Coveted C Series Represents the Perfect Union of Quality and Value for ..

36 minutes ago
 Audio leaks on ‘Cipher’ exposed true face of P ..

Audio leaks on ‘Cipher’ exposed true face of PTI Chairman: PM Shehbaz

45 minutes ago
 Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Sta ..

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Stadium from today

2 hours ago
 Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.