Kenya to reopen to international flights on August 1: president

Nairobi, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Kenyan Pre sident Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday announced the resumption of international flights from August 1, as part of a phased reopening that also lifted internal travel restrictions.

Kenyatta said in a televised address that "international air travel into and out of the territory of Kenya shall resume effective 1 August 2020".