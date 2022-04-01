UrduPoint.com

Kenya Top Court Blocks President's Push For Constitution Change

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 12:11 AM

Kenya top court blocks president's push for constitution change

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Kenya's top court ruled Thursday that President Uhuru Kenyatta's bid to change the constitution was illegal, dealing a blow to him and his allies ahead of key elections in August.

"The president cannot initiate constitutional amendments or changes through popular initiative under article 257 of the constitution," six of the seven judges overseeing the case at the Supreme Court said, ruling against Kenyatta's proposal to expand the executive.

But the court left open the possibility for the reforms -- popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) -- to be instituted by parliament or through other means, so long as the president did not have a hand in the changes.

The reforms would have been the biggest change to Kenya's political system since the introduction of a new constitution in 2010.

The initiative has left the East African nation's political elite divided.

Kenyatta had argued that the change would make politics more inclusive and help end repeated cycles of election violence.

Thursday's decision came after the High Court and Court of Appeal ruled against the proposed amendments last year.

The appeals court even said Kenyatta could be sued in a civil court for launching the process.

But the Supreme Court ruled against this idea.

"Civil proceedings cannot be instituted in any court against the president or the person performing the functions of the office of the president during their tenure of office in respect of anything done or not done under the constitution," it declared.

BBI's detractors -- including Kenyatta's estranged deputy William Ruto, who is running for the top job in August -- say the plan is a little more than a naked grab for power by a two-term president who cannot run a third time.

The timing of the reforms spurred speculation in recent years that Kenyatta is seeking to remain in power by establishing the post of prime minister as part of the BBI.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Supreme Court Parliament Job Kenya August Post Top Court

Recent Stories

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Cha ..

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

30 minutes ago
 No interference to be accepted from outside in cou ..

No interference to be accepted from outside in country: Murad Saeed

30 minutes ago
 France Seizes 2 Helicopters Belonging to Russian B ..

France Seizes 2 Helicopters Belonging to Russian Businessman Usmanov - Reports

30 minutes ago
 Spain, Portugal to Cap Gas Prices at $33 per MWh - ..

Spain, Portugal to Cap Gas Prices at $33 per MWh - Spanish Minister

30 minutes ago
 Christie's Bans Sales of Luxury Goods to Clients i ..

Christie's Bans Sales of Luxury Goods to Clients in Russia, Belarus - Source

30 minutes ago
 LDA 3rd governing body meeting held

LDA 3rd governing body meeting held

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.