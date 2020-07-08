UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenya, US Launch Talks On Free Trade Agreement

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Kenya, US launch talks on free trade agreement

Nairobi, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Kenya on Wednesday launched talks to seal a free trade agreement with the United States which it hopes will transform its economy, despite criticism it will undermine regional integration.

Trade Minister Betty Maina said striking the bilateral trade agreement was crucial to "secure trade and investment relations" ahead of the lapse of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) in 2025, which eliminates import tariffs on goods from eligible African nations.

Kenya hopes to promote the export of textiles, clothing, tea, coffee and fish to the US - currently Kenya's third-largest export market and seventh overall trading partner.

More than 70 percent of Kenya's exports are duty-free under AGOA.

"We estimate that if we can only capture five percent of the US market for these products we could increase our export revenue by more than two trillion shillings ($18.8 billion, 16.5 billion Euros)," Maina said.

"We therefore expect such an agreement will help us increase investment, both domestic and foreign... and in our view open up vast opportunities for Kenyan businesses," she added.

An initial round of two weeks of talks would begin on Thursday, and Kenya hopes to conclude the deal within 12 months, Maina said.

Plans to begin talks on the bilateral trade agreement were announced after President Uhuru Kenyatta visited US President Donald Trump in February.

"Kenya would be the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to enter a free trade agreement with the United States," Interior Minister Fred Matiangi said at the launch.

The agreement would "go beyond AGOA", US Ambassador Kyle McCarter said, and would make Kenya "more competitive and stronger economically".

McCarter added that a trade agreement with Kenya would serve as a model for further such deals across Africa.

Critics argue, however, that it would jeopardise agreements Kenya has with its east African neighbours, as well as a planned continent-wide free trade area.

A letter sent out Tuesday signed by 27 NGOs and trade and rights groups across the continent warned the deal would cripple Kenya's agriculture and manufacturing sectors and undermine efforts to increase intra-regional trade.

"The discussion on a post-AGOA future needs to be collectively done by African countries and not a single country rushing to conclude an agreement with such far-reaching consequences," read the letter addressed to the Kenyan government, the African Union and others.

Interior Minister Matiangi dismissed the concerns, saying the deal would "strengthen, not weaken, our regional commitments".

Related Topics

Africa Exports Import Interior Minister Agriculture Trump United States Kenya February Market Textile From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

1 hour ago

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

2 hours ago

SEA supports educational institutions&#039; effort ..

2 hours ago

DIFC Presidential Directive ends on 31st July 2020

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Korea on Friday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.