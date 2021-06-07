Kenyan campaigner urges action on climate crisis in coastal region

NAIROBI, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Kenya should intensify action on the climate crisis in the coastal region that has disrupted livelihoods of predominantly fishing and pastoralist communities, Mithika Mwenda, executive director of Nairobi-based Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) said.

"We have seen rapid deforestation, which has reduced forests and coastal wetlands, endangered biodiversity, human livelihoods and wildlife," Mwenda said in a statement issued in Nairobi on Sunday evening.

He noted that extreme weather events, which have become a regular phenomenon along the Kenyan coastline, have escalated food insecurity, vector-borne diseases, and resource-based conflicts.

According to Mwenda, the destruction of mangrove forests and peatlands has undermined the ability of coastal communities to cope with climatic shocks like droughts and flooding.

He said the central government and devolved units should strengthen the protection of habitats, including wetlands and marine species, as part of a climate adaptation strategy for coastal communities.

A bottom-up climate response strategy should be implemented at the Kenyan coast where sea-level rise and loss of species threaten the survival of fishing communities, Mwenda said.

He said a community-led climate action implemented by the PACJA and its partners in the upper eastern Kenyan county of Meru with success should be replicated in the coastal region.

"We have tried and tested the benefits of a locally-led climate action project called Tujiinue Tena (Let us lift ourselves again), in Meru county and it would be ideal to implement it in the coastal region," Mwenda said.