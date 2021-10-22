UrduPoint.com

Kenyan Police Charged Over 'vampire' Child Killer's Escape

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Three Kenyan police officers were charged on Friday with helping a "bloodthirsty vampire" child murderer escape from their custody last week, before a mob lynched him over the killings.

Masten Milimo Wanjala -- a self-confessed serial killer -- was arrested on July 14 over the disappearance of two children, but, in a chilling confession, admitted to the brutal murder of at least 10 others.

He was accused of killing his victims over a five-year period "in the most callous manner, sometimes through sucking blood from their veins before executing them", the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said at the time.

The 20-year-old was due in court on October 13 in Nairobi over the murders which targeted 12- and 13-year-old children, when officers noticed during the morning roll call that he had disappeared.

