UrduPoint.com

Kenyan Poll Body Slams Arrest Of Vote Contractors

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Kenyan poll body slams arrest of vote contractors

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Kenya's electoral authority has condemned the "brazen" arrest in Nairobi of three officials from a company supplying electronic voting systems for next month's presidential poll.

Police on Friday confirmed one foreigner had been detained carrying undeclared election stickers.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said the arrest of key personnel from Smartmatic International at Nairobi's international airport amounted to "intimidation, harassment and blackmail".

The employees, who were detained on arrival Thursday from Venezuela, were legally contracted to deploy and manage election technology infrastructure for Kenya's election on August 9, the IEBC said in a statement late Thursday.

"The brazen decision of the security authorities to arrest, detain and confine in a solitary hideout the three personnel without justification, is an exhibition of intimidation," it said.

Police said the foreigners had been arrested at the capital's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with election-related stickers in their luggage.

"The arrest, impounding and subsequent investigations into the material was necessitated by the sensitivity of elections material," said national police spokesman Bruno Shioso.

Police were not informed such material was being imported, he said, adding the stickers were also not declared or accompanied by an IEBC official as required by law.

The suspect had been released from custody following investigations, Shioso said.

The IEBC said the detentions would have "the inevitable effect of hampering the deployment of technology in the forthcoming General Election".

"Technology plays a central role in elections and the Commission wonders what the intention behind the holding of the technical personnel is meant to achieve," it said.

Smartmatic, a London-based company, says it has successfully deployed secure election technologies in more than 30 countries.

Related Topics

Election Police Technology Company Nairobi Kenya Venezuela August From Airport Election 2018

Recent Stories

Session on National Preparations for ITU WRC 2023 ..

Session on National Preparations for ITU WRC 2023 Held

1 minute ago
 PA all set to elect new leader of house as all par ..

PA all set to elect new leader of house as all parties reach legislative assembl ..

17 minutes ago
 Faisal Shahkar appointed as new Punjab IGP

Faisal Shahkar appointed as new Punjab IGP

1 hour ago
 Woman passenger allegedly raped by bus driver in R ..

Woman passenger allegedly raped by bus driver in Rajanpur

2 hours ago
 Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in t ..

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in today’s run-off election for ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties t ..

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.