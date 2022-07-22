Kenyan poll body slams arrest of vote contractors

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Kenya's electoral authority has condemned the "brazen" arrest in Nairobi of three officials from a company supplying electronic voting systems for next month's presidential poll.

Police on Friday confirmed one foreigner had been detained carrying undeclared election stickers.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said the arrest of key personnel from Smartmatic International at Nairobi's international airport amounted to "intimidation, harassment and blackmail".

The employees, who were detained on arrival Thursday from Venezuela, were legally contracted to deploy and manage election technology infrastructure for Kenya's election on August 9, the IEBC said in a statement late Thursday.

"The brazen decision of the security authorities to arrest, detain and confine in a solitary hideout the three personnel without justification, is an exhibition of intimidation," it said.

Police said the foreigners had been arrested at the capital's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with election-related stickers in their luggage.

"The arrest, impounding and subsequent investigations into the material was necessitated by the sensitivity of elections material," said national police spokesman Bruno Shioso.

Police were not informed such material was being imported, he said, adding the stickers were also not declared or accompanied by an IEBC official as required by law.

The suspect had been released from custody following investigations, Shioso said.

The IEBC said the detentions would have "the inevitable effect of hampering the deployment of technology in the forthcoming General Election".

"Technology plays a central role in elections and the Commission wonders what the intention behind the holding of the technical personnel is meant to achieve," it said.

Smartmatic, a London-based company, says it has successfully deployed secure election technologies in more than 30 countries.