Kenyan Rally Postponed To 2021 Due To Virus, Says Government

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Kenyan rally postponed to 2021 due to virus, says government

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Kenyan Safari Rally will be postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus, the country's government said on Friday, delaying the event's return to the World Rally Championship after nearly two decades away.

The decision was taken after discussions between the government, the WRC promoter and the International automobile Association (FIA) which had been taking place since March.

A new date for the race, which last featured in the WRC in 2002 and was scheduled for mid-July, is yet to be announced.

"Postponing the event to 2021 was not a simple decision to make, however, we are cognisant of the present global challenges and assure that the Safari Rally will mark a significant part of our country's history," Kenyan sports minister Amina Mohamed said in a statement.

The first three legs of the WRC season took place between January and mid-March with Toyota's French driver Sebastien Ogier leading the competition.

The Mexico rally was cut short by a day due to the virus while the Argentine (April 23-26) and Italian (June 4-7) races are yet to be rescheduled after being postponed.

