UrduPoint.com

Kenyan Rugby Legend Kayange Toasts Hall Of Fame Induction As Safari 7s Returns

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 04:20 PM

Kenyan rugby legend Kayange toasts Hall of Fame induction as Safari 7s returns

NAIROBI, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:The international invitational Safari Sevens tournament kicks-off on Saturday in Nairobi having returned from a pandemic-imposed hiatus with a spring in the step of Kenya's rugby.

On Thursday, one of the most decorated servants of the shorter version of the game, Humphrey Kayange was inducted amongst five others into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

The decorated player who captained the world-acclaimed Kenya 7s team known as Shujaa (heroes) serves as Athletes' Representative at the National Olympics Committee of Kenya after a debilitating knee injury forced him to retire from the game.

"It is such an honour and privilege to be inducted alongside five other legendary rugby greats, while at the same time looking upon the recognition with humility and appreciation," Kayange said.

Related Topics

World Nairobi Same Kenya Olympics From

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#0 ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#039; at Khalifa Park Library

38 minutes ago
 Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executi ..

Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executive Director

53 minutes ago
 King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their co ..

King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their country’ national day at Expo ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibi ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart r ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart review cooperation

4 hours ago
 UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.