Kenyan rugby legend Kayange toasts Hall of Fame induction as Safari 7s returns

NAIROBI, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:The international invitational Safari Sevens tournament kicks-off on Saturday in Nairobi having returned from a pandemic-imposed hiatus with a spring in the step of Kenya's rugby.

On Thursday, one of the most decorated servants of the shorter version of the game, Humphrey Kayange was inducted amongst five others into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

The decorated player who captained the world-acclaimed Kenya 7s team known as Shujaa (heroes) serves as Athletes' Representative at the National Olympics Committee of Kenya after a debilitating knee injury forced him to retire from the game.

"It is such an honour and privilege to be inducted alongside five other legendary rugby greats, while at the same time looking upon the recognition with humility and appreciation," Kayange said.