UrduPoint.com

Kenyan Sect Leader Arrested After Four Followers Die

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Kenyan sect leader arrested after four followers die

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Kenyan police said on Saturday they have arrested a local cult leader after the death of four followers he reportedly told to starve themselves in order to "meet Jesus".

Eleven other followers of the Good news International Church led by Makenzie Nthenge were taken to hospital, three of them in critical condition, after being rescued Friday in the Shakahola forest near the town of Malindi.

Police said they feared more victims would be discovered.

"The pastor is under arrest after he surrendered because he knew we were looking for him," said Charles Kamau, criminal investigations chief of Malindi sub-county.

He was taken into custody, ahead of a court appearance scheduled for Monday.

Police raided the forest on the Kenyan coast on Friday after receiving reports of "ignorant citizens starving to death under the pretext of meeting Jesus after being brainwashed by a suspect, Makenzie Nthenge, a pastor of Good News International Church".

The four dead have not yet been identified.

The 11 taken to the hospital were seven men and four women aged between 17 and 49, the report said.

Only two of them remained in the hospital on Saturday morning, hospital administrator Said Ali told AFP.

Some of the nine people who left had refused to take medicine or food offered to them, he said.

Investigators were expected to continue their search in the Shakahola forest on Saturday amid reports of a possible mass grave where other followers could be buried.

"It is further suspected that there are many victims in the forest land believed to belong to the suspect," the police report said.

Local media reported that Nthenge was arrested and charged last month after two children starved to death in the custody of their parents.

He was later released on bail of 100,000 Kenyan shillings ($700).

Related Topics

Dead Police Malindi Criminals Women Church Media Court

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate calls on G7 Countries to ..

COP28 President-Designate calls on G7 Countries to deliver on a practical and in ..

7 minutes ago
 First Security Group contributes AED1 million towa ..

First Security Group contributes AED1 million towards â€˜1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

52 minutes ago
 Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to supp ..

Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to support â€˜1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden resid ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden residency visas to imams, Muslim sc ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.