Kenyans Hope For End To Demos As Ruto Offers To Meet Opposition

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Weary Kenyans on Wednesday voiced cautious optimism for an end to political unrest after President William Ruto said he was ready to meet opposition leader Raila Odinga "anytime" following months of anti-government protests.

Since veteran politician Odinga urged Kenyans to take to the streets in March, his Azimio alliance has held nine days of protests against the government, with the demonstrations sometimes spiralling into looting and deadly clashes with police.

Late Tuesday, Ruto expressed his willingness to meet Odinga in a social media post addressing the opposition leader.

"As you have always known, am available to meet one on one with you anytime at your convenience," Ruto posted on Twitter.

There was no immediate response to the offer from Odinga, who has urged Kenyans to "come out" for parades and vigils on Wednesday for anti-government protesters killed in the demonstrations.

