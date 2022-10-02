London, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Kenyan Amos Kipruto won the men's London Marathon on Sunday in his first appearance in the race.

A world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, the 30-year-old Kipruto crossed the line in London in an unofficial time of two hours, four minutes and 39 seconds after breaking away from the field late on.

Ethiopian Leul Gebresilase finished second, with Bashir Abdi of Belgium in thirde.