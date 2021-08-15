(@FahadShabbir)

NAIROBI, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) --:The number of people who have been vaccinated in Kenya against COVID-19 crossed the 2 million mark Sunday, a major milestone for the east African nation as it races to give jabs to as many people as possible.

Mutahi Kagwe, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Health, announced that as of Sunday, 2.01 million people had been vaccinated, up from 1.97 million Friday.

"Of these, total first doses are 1.26 million while second 744,186," Kagwe said in a statement released in Nairobi, capital of Kenya.

Kenya's COVID-19 vaccination drive has picked up since last week after the government allowed any citizens to get the jabs at designated places.

State agencies and private firms are also fighting vaccine hesitancy by organizing the exercise for their workforce.

Kenya targets to vaccinate 26 million people by the end of 2022, according to the Ministry of Health.