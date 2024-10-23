Kenya's Digital Economy On Growth Trajectory Amid Regulatory Incentives: Report
Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM
NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Kenya's digital economy will sustain growth momentum in the near future, driven by policy and regulatory incentives, youth-led innovations, and increased capital flows, according to a report released Tuesday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.
Compiled by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) and partners, the report titled "Driving Digital Transformation of the Economy in Kenya" reveals that the digital economy will contribute 662 billion Kenyan shillings (about 5.13 billion U.S. dollars) to the country's gross domestic product by 2028.
Speaking at the report's launch, Margaret Ndung'u, cabinet secretary for the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, said digitization holds the key to sustained growth, job creation, quality service delivery, and improved revenue to the exchequer.
According to Ndung'u, Kenya has emerged as a regional hub in mobile connectivity and mobile financial services, driving economic growth through the inclusion of the previously unbanked population.
She added that through leveraging digital tools, the government has streamlined agriculture value chains and revenue collection alongside the provision of essential services like health and education.
The report says digitalization could create an additional 300,000 jobs in the Kenyan economy and increase tax revenues by 1.
16 billion Dollars, helping the country realize its growth and transformation agenda.
David Mugonyi, director general of the Communications Authority of Kenya, the regulatory authority for the information and communications technology (ICT) industry, noted that the ICT industry has grown rapidly, thanks to the enactment of supportive policies and regulations.
By the end of June, Kenya had an estimated 68.9 million mobile subscribers, translating to a mobile penetration rate of 133.7 percent, while mobile money subscriptions stood at 39.8 million, equivalent to a 77.3 percent penetration rate, Mugonyi said, adding that in the same period, 66.1 million mobile devices were connected to mobile networks, equivalent to a penetration rate of 128.3 percent, with the penetration rates for smartphones and feature phones reaching 68.3 and 59.9 percent, respectively.
To sustain the growth of the digital economy, Mugonyi said the government and industry partners have joined forces to address the dual challenges of device affordability and the skills gap.
Angela Wamola, head of sub-Saharan Africa at the GSMA, noted that to fully reap the benefits of the digital economy, Kenya needs a bold policy shift combined with investments in supportive infrastructure.
Recent Stories
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Breaking education barriers: Innovative strategies vital to combat illiteracy, unemployment1 day ago
-
'Ghuriya Ka Ghar' staged at 'World Culture Festival 2024'2 days ago
-
"World Culture Festival Karachi 2024" dazzle with mega music concert3 days ago
-
Tourism Potential - Reviving glory of Multan’s walled city3 days ago
-
Tourism Potential - Reviving glory of Multan’s walled city3 days ago
-
Raja Bazar – A colonial era business legacy3 days ago
-
Olive grafting: Achieving self-sufficiency in edible oil3 days ago
-
“Sindh Artists Exhibition” inaugurates by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi4 days ago
-
ACP Showcases 'Mi Raqsam' on 23rd day of 'World Culture Festival'4 days ago
-
World Culture Festival Showcases Javed Siddiqui's Play 'Salgirah'5 days ago
-
"Chaturaee" takes center stage on 20th Day of the World Culture Festival7 days ago
-
Shakespeare’s famous tragedy Hamlet presented at World Culture Festival8 days ago