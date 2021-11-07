New York, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir became the first reigning Olympic champion to win the New York Marathon women's title on Sunday, taking the victory in an unofficial time of 2hr 22min 39sec.

The 28-year-old Kenyan surged late to capture the 26.2-mile race 13 weeks after her triumph in Japan with Kenya's Viola Cheptoo second in 2:22:44 and Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh third.