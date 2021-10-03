London, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei won the 2021 women's London Marathon on Sunday as world record holder and defending champion Brigid Kosgei finished fourth.

Reigning New York Marathon champion Jepkosgei established an insurmountable lead late on and crossed the finish line in 2hr 17min 43sec.

Ethiopia's Degitu Azimeraw finished second in 2hr 17min 58sec and compatriot Ashete Bekere came third in 2hr 18min 18sec.