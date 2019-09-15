UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenya's Kamworor Smashes Men's World Half Marathon Record

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 05:30 PM

Kenya's Kamworor smashes men's world half marathon record

Paris, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor sliced 17 seconds off the world record at the Copenhagen Half Marathon on Sunday as he won in 58min 01sec.

Kamworor improved on the 58:18 set in Valencia last year by his compatriot Abraham Kiptum.

The 26-year-old Kenyan clearly likes the Danish capital as it was the scene of the first of his three world half-marathon titles.

Kamworor broke away from the pack and raced alone for the final 11 kilometres, defying the heavy rain that fell briefly with 37 minutes on the clock.

He covered the next five kilometres segment in a swift 13:31, reaching 15 kilometres in 41:03, 11 seconds inside sub-58-minute pace.

Although he slowed slightly in the final quarter, he was still well inside world record pace but the clock agonisingly ticked over 58 minutes as he crossed the line.

Birhane Dibaba Adugna of Ethiopia won the women's race in 1:05:57, taking almost two minutes off her lifetime best.

Related Topics

World Marathon Valencia Ethiopia Women Sunday From Best Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Al Zaabi offers condolences to families of martyrs ..

3 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to families ..

33 minutes ago

Al Rumaith offers condolences to families of marty ..

33 minutes ago

Sharjah, Tajikistan Chambers explore investment co ..

48 minutes ago

Dubai Startup Hub launches 4th networking series

1 hour ago

C4IR UAE, World Economic Forum launch blockchain a ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.