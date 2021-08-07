Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir Wins Women's Marathon Olympic Title
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 08:40 AM
Sapporo, Japan, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Peres Jepchirchir secured back-to-back women's Olympic marathon titles for Kenya on Saturday timing 2hr 27min 20sec.
The 27-year-old two-time half marathon world champion beat compatriot Brigid Kosgei (2hr 27:36) whilst USA's Molly Seidel was third (2hr 27:46).
Jepchirchir succeeds fellow Kenyan Jemima Sumgong, who won in 2016 in Rio.