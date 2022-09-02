UrduPoint.com

Kenya's Record Try Scorer Named In Rugby World Cup 7s Squad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

NAIROBI, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Kenya's record try scorer Collins Injera will play in his fourth Rugby World Cup 7s after the seasoned winger was on Friday named in the country's squad for the tournament that will be staged in Cape Town, South Africa.

Injera is among the seven players who will return for World Cup duty in the team named by head coach Damian McGrath.

William Ambaka and Billy Odhiambo featured in a third World Cup with captain Nelson Oyoo, Samuel Oliech, Jeff Oluoch and Herman Humwa returning for a second outing.

"We have been by a number of withdrawals, not of our choosing. We have lost Alvin Otieno who has left the program to pursue personal interests," McGrath told reporters in Nairobi, Kenya.

"We have lost Daniel Taabu and Bush Mwale for internal disciplinary matters which have been dealt with but necessitated them being left out of this particular squad.

It's a blow to the team but we are confident with the squad we have selected," McGrath added.

The tactician added he included Injera due to his experience at playing at the grand stage, his influence in training and his work with the younger players in the squad.

Kenya, who are known as Shujaa in the international sevens circuit, are appearing at their sixth consecutive RWC 7s since debuting in 2001 and will play Tonga in their opening fixture in Cape Town.

McGrath was expecting the islanders to give his side a physical and unpredictable opening test but backed his side to prevail.

The tournament will run from September 9 to 11 with Kenya seeking to emulate their performances in the 2007 and 2011 editions where they reached the semifinals.

