UrduPoint.com

Kenya's Ruto Vows Action After 58 Bodies Linked To Cult Found

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Kenya's Ruto vows action after 58 bodies linked to cult found

Malindi, Kenya, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Kenyan President William Ruto on Monday vowed to crack down on "unacceptable" religious movements as police discovered more fatalities in a Christian cult that practised starvation, bringing the toll to 58.

A major search is underway in a forest near the coastal town of Malindi where dozens of corpses were exhumed over the weekend, with authorities fearing more grisly discoveries could be made.

A full-scale investigation has been launched into the Good news International Church and its leader, named in court documents as Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, who preached that death by starvation delivered followers to God.

Police had previously named the suspect as Makenzie Nthenge.

It is believed some of his devotees could still be hiding in the bush around Shakahola, which was raided by police earlier this month after a tip-off from a local non-profit.

Since then, a number of people have been rescued and dozens of bodies unearthed in mass graves dug in shallow pits.

"58 people (have been) confirmed dead and this is out of bodies exhumed and those who died on the way to the hospital," said police chief Japhet Koome who visited the site on Monday.

The toll had stood earlier Monday at 51.

A 325-hectare (800-acre) area of woodland has been declared a crime scene as teams clad in overalls search for more burial sites and possible cult survivors.

Related Topics

Dead Police Died Malindi SITE God Church Christian From Court

Recent Stories

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

7 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

37 minutes ago
 Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observati ..

Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observations at EGU23, announces missio ..

37 minutes ago
 Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to Montréal in July

1 hour ago
 EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts ..

EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts and driving towards net zero

1 hour ago
 Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire ..

Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire 55% stake in Media 247

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.