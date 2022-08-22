UrduPoint.com

Kenya's Supreme Court At Heart Of Election Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Kenya's supreme court at heart of election dispute

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Kenya's Supreme Court is once again taking centre stage in the nation's election battle after defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga on Monday filed a Supreme Court challenge over the results.

Odinga last week described the outcome of the August 9 vote and its handling by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as a "travesty".

He said the figures announced by the head of the IEBC -- which show he lost by a margin of less than two percentage points to his rival William Ruto -- were "null and void and must be quashed by a court of law".

The court has 14 days to make a ruling.

- 'The final arbiter' - The Supreme Court is the highest in the land, created under Kenya's 2010 constitution "as the final arbiter and interpreter of the constitution".

Its rulings are final and binding.

The court comprises a president, vice president and five other judges.

They are officially appointed by the head of state, although he does not have the power to choose them.

Instead, candidates' Names are submitted to the presidency for approval after an open nomination process and public hearings, some televised, held by the judiciary.

The Supreme Court was established to rule on decisions by appeal courts regarding the law or interpretation of the constitution and is the only court permitted to adjudicate in election disputes.

"The judiciary in Kenya has repeatedly asserted its independence from the executive branch," the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace said in a July report on the elections.

"The Kenyan court system is one of the most robust in the region and will not bend to political pressure," Verisk Maplecroft analyst Benjamin Hunter said, adding that the Supreme Court enjoyed "strong credibility".

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Vote Independence Bend Kenya July August From Court

Recent Stories

Rupee continues it's winning streak against US dol ..

Rupee continues it's winning streak against US dollar

18 minutes ago
 Hasnain to replace Shaheen in Asia Cup

Hasnain to replace Shaheen in Asia Cup

49 minutes ago
 Relief, rescue operations by PAF in full swing in ..

Relief, rescue operations by PAF in full swing in flood-affected areas

1 hour ago
 IHC grants transit bail to Imran Khan till August ..

IHC grants transit bail to Imran Khan till August 25 in terror case

1 hour ago
 Anti-polio campaign begins across country

Anti-polio campaign begins across country

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.