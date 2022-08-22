(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Kenya's Supreme Court is once again taking centre stage in the nation's election battle after defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga on Monday filed a Supreme Court challenge over the results.

Odinga last week described the outcome of the August 9 vote and its handling by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as a "travesty".

He said the figures announced by the head of the IEBC -- which show he lost by a margin of less than two percentage points to his rival William Ruto -- were "null and void and must be quashed by a court of law".

The court has 14 days to make a ruling.

- 'The final arbiter' - The Supreme Court is the highest in the land, created under Kenya's 2010 constitution "as the final arbiter and interpreter of the constitution".

Its rulings are final and binding.

The court comprises a president, vice president and five other judges.

They are officially appointed by the head of state, although he does not have the power to choose them.

Instead, candidates' Names are submitted to the presidency for approval after an open nomination process and public hearings, some televised, held by the judiciary.

The Supreme Court was established to rule on decisions by appeal courts regarding the law or interpretation of the constitution and is the only court permitted to adjudicate in election disputes.

"The judiciary in Kenya has repeatedly asserted its independence from the executive branch," the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace said in a July report on the elections.

"The Kenyan court system is one of the most robust in the region and will not bend to political pressure," Verisk Maplecroft analyst Benjamin Hunter said, adding that the Supreme Court enjoyed "strong credibility".