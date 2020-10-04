UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenzo Founder Kenzo Takada Dies From Covid-19: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

Kenzo founder Kenzo Takada dies from Covid-19: spokesman

Paris, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Fashion designer Kenzo Takada, founder of the global Kenzo brand, died in Paris on Sunday after contracting Covid-19, his spokesman said.

Takada, the first Japanese designer to gain prominence in the highly-competitive Paris fashion scene, died in the American Hospital of Paris, the spokesman said in a statement.

Related Topics

Died Paris Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

11 minutes ago

Space-focused event launches Expo 2020’s themati ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy fines 8 businesses and warns 13 for ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee f ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

3 hours ago

One year to go: Switzerland to take off for Expo 2 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.