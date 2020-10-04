Kenzo founder Kenzo Takada dies from Covid-19: spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Fashion designer Kenzo Takada, founder of the global Kenzo brand, died in Paris on Sunday after contracting Covid-19, his spokesman said.

Takada, the first Japanese designer to gain prominence in the highly-competitive Paris fashion scene, died in the American Hospital of Paris, the spokesman said in a statement.