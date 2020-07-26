UrduPoint.com
Kepa Dropped For Chelsea's Crucial Wolves Clash

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 08:20 PM

Kepa dropped for Chelsea's crucial Wolves clash

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped for his side's crucial final game of the Premier League season against Wolves on Sunday.

Blues boss Frank Lampard opted to start with Argentine veteran Willy Caballero instead of the error-prone Kepa.

Lampard's side need a draw or win at Stamford Bridge to ensure they finish in the top four and qualify for next season's Champions League.

Spain international Kepa has struggled to live up to his price tag as the world's most expensive keeper since his £71.6 million ($91.5 million) move from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

Kepa was dropped for four successive league games earlier this season and was also among the substitutes for the 3-0 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The 25-year-old eventually regained his place but doubts have persisted and he endured another frustrating game in the 5-3 defeat at Liverpool on Wednesday.

He also infamously fell out with Lampard's predecessor Maurizio Sarri last season when he refused to be substituted after suffering an injury in the League Cup final defeat against Manchester City.

Kepa has been linked with a move away from Chelsea after claims Lampard is looking at potential replacements, including Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak.

Reports on Sunday said Kepa was willing to take a pay cut to facilitate a transfer to Atletico or Sevilla in time for next season.

