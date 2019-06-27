UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kerber Happy With Perfect Wimbledon Preparation At Eastbourne

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 second ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 01:10 AM

Kerber happy with perfect Wimbledon preparation at Eastbourne

Eastbourne, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber is feeling confident ahead of the defence of her title after easing into the quarter-final of the Eastbourne International on Wednesday.

Kerber, who has twice reached the final at Eastbourne, was forced to save set points in the first set against Rebecca Peterson, but romped through the second to seal a 7-6(4), 6-0 victory.

"I like to play on grass," said the three-time Grand Slam champion. "This is the best preparation for me for Wimbledon.

"You are playing here, the fans are cheering for you, and you have good opponents, you have the competition.

"Every match it's really tight and close. You have to play good tennis. That's why I'm coming back every year to have these matches before another Grand Slam." Kerber next faces a fellow former world number one in Simona Halep after the Romanian got the better of Polona Hercog 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki's hopes of a third Eastbourne title were dashed as Aryna Sabalenka gained revenge for defeat to the Dane in last year's final 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5).

Sabalenka trailed 2-5 in the deciding set and saved a match point on the Wozniacki serve before reaching the last eight on a tie-break.

Top remaining seed Karolina Pliskova breezed past Elise Mertens, 6-1, 6-2 in just an hour on court to avoid the hassle of a rain break.

"I was not really rushing, except maybe the last game because it started to rain," said the world number three.

"Overall, I think everything just went a little bit my way today since the beginning. I felt like, it's bad to say, but there was no chance that I was going to lose today." Pliskova faces Ekaterina Alexandrova next after the Russian secured her place in the quarter-finals when former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko was forced to retire early in the second set after losing the first 6-3.

Third seed Kiki Bertens was equally impressive in seeing off Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 6-3 to set up a quarter-final clash with Sabalenka.

Johanna Konta's preparations for her home Grand Slam suffered a blow, though, as the British number one was comprehensively outplayed in a 6-3 6-2 defeat to Ons Jabeur.

The Tunisian will face Alize Cornet, who beat Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-2, in the last eight.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia Best Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s total bank reserves up to AED298 bn i ..

25 minutes ago

Wasim asks Pakistan team to take similarities of 9 ..

40 minutes ago

Babar Azam ton keeps Pakistan World Cup semi-final ..

50 minutes ago

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets at Cricke ..

50 minutes ago

Global demand for airline pilot drives major growt ..

1 hour ago

Dialogues only way forward to resolve Kashmir disp ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.