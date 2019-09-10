UrduPoint.com
Kerber Suffers Another Early Loss In China

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 08:40 PM

Kerber suffers another early loss in China

Shanghai, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber added to her dismal run as she lost in three sets to lower-ranked Alison Riske at the Zhengzhou Open in China on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old German suffered premature exits at the US Open, French Open and Wimbledon in recent months, and split with her coach.

The former world number one is stuck in a deep rut and racked up another early loss at the hands of America's world number 34.

In an evening epic, Riske outlasted Kerber, ranked 15th, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) to move into the second round in Zhengzhou.

