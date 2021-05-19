UrduPoint.com
Kerley Sees Off Gatlin To Win 100m At Ostrava

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

Kerley sees off Gatlin to win 100m at Ostrava

Ostrava, Czech Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :American sprinter Fred Kerley won the 100 metres at the Golden Spike meet in Ostrava in 9.96 seconds on Wednesday, seeing off 2004 Olympic champion and veteran compatriot Justin Gatlin.

Kerley already ran a sub-10 race in April when he clocked 9.

91 seconds for the second fastest time so far this season, trailing Trayvon Bromell's world-leading time by 0.03 seconds.

At Ostrava, Kerley beat 39-year-old Gatlin who clocked 10.08 seconds and Canada's Andre de Grasse on 10.17 seconds.

Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo set a world-leading time of 26 minutes 33.93 seconds in the 10,000m, the seventh fastest race of all time.

