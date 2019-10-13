UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kerpow! Girl Superheroes Fight As Much As Boys, Says Top Producer

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 02:00 PM

Kerpow! Girl superheroes fight as much as boys, says top producer

Cannes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :A new wave of girl cartoon superheroes take no nonsense from anyone and revel in a good fight as much as the boys, a top Hollywood producer says.

"Too many shows for girls are less about entertaining them or reflecting them and come across as lectures on how we expect girls to behave," said Lauren Faust, the executive producer of the new hit series, "DC Super Hero Girls".

It is not just boys who want to watch their superheroes level up to each other, she told MIPJunior in Cannes, the world's biggest gathering of makers of children's entertainment which ends Sunday.

Faust admitted that "some of the fights get extreme" in her Cartoon Network show, a rebooted version of a DC superhero series now on Netflix.

"Girls have been short-changed in the cool stakes" for years by traditional television, said Faust, an Emmy winner who previously worked on "My Little Pony" and "Super Best Friends Forever".

"Girls are portrayed as perfect angels all the time," she said.

"That is why (their shows) end up being very soft and very nice and everyone is very concerned about everybody else's feelings all the time," the producer added.

But that is not what young teenage girls want from their superheroes, Faust insisted.

Related Topics

World Young Nice Sunday TV All From Best Top Netflix

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation celebrates completion of 20th ..

49 minutes ago

ERC continues aid efforts in Aden, Yemen

3 hours ago

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.