Kerpow! Girl superheroes fight as much as boys, says top producer

Cannes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :A new wave of girl cartoon superheroes take no nonsense from anyone and revel in a good fight as much as the boys, a top Hollywood producer says.

"Too many shows for girls are less about entertaining them or reflecting them and come across as lectures on how we expect girls to behave," said Lauren Faust, the executive producer of the new hit series, "DC Super Hero Girls".

It is not just boys who want to watch their superheroes level up to each other, she told MIPJunior in Cannes, the world's biggest gathering of makers of children's entertainment which ends Sunday.

Faust admitted that "some of the fights get extreme" in her Cartoon Network show, a rebooted version of a DC superhero series now on Netflix.

"Girls have been short-changed in the cool stakes" for years by traditional television, said Faust, an Emmy winner who previously worked on "My Little Pony" and "Super Best Friends Forever".

"Girls are portrayed as perfect angels all the time," she said.

"That is why (their shows) end up being very soft and very nice and everyone is very concerned about everybody else's feelings all the time," the producer added.

But that is not what young teenage girls want from their superheroes, Faust insisted.