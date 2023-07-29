Open Menu

Kerr Gives Australia World Cup Boost But England Sweat On Walsh

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Kerr gives Australia World Cup boost but England sweat on Walsh

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Captain Sam Kerr declared herself available on Saturday for Australia's must-win clash with Olympic champions Canada in a major boost for the Women's World Cup co-hosts.

It came as European champions England sweated on the fitness of key midfielder Keira Walsh after she was stretchered off in their win over Denmark with what looked like a serious knee injury.

Prolific Chelsea striker Kerr, the face of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, suffered a calf injury on the eve of the tournament and missed the Matildas' first two games.

The Australians, who were one of the favourites to win the title, squeezed past Ireland 1-0 thanks to a penalty to open their campaign but were then stunned 3-2 by Nigeria.

That left their World Cup in serious peril and underlined just how much they missed their talismanic goalscorer.

With the critical encounter against Canada looming on Monday, the 29-year-old fronted the media in Brisbane to say: "I am going to be there, I am going to be ready." But Kerr declined to say how much of a part she will play in the clash in Melbourne.

"I would love to tell you guys everything but you know being in sport a long time that that's a massive thing that the opposition wants to know," Kerr said.

"It is going to go down to the wire. I am definitely going to be available but how we decide to use that is not to be given to the opposition."

Related Topics

World Australia Canada Brisbane Melbourne Ireland Nigeria Denmark Women Olympics Media Chelsea Opposition Love New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

12 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

12 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

12 hours ago
Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

12 hours ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

12 hours ago
 US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

12 hours ago
 Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

13 hours ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

13 hours ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous