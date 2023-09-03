Open Menu

Kerr Warns US To Sharpen Up After First Loss At Basketball World Cup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Kerr warns US to sharpen up after first loss at Basketball World Cup

Manila, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Head coach Steve Kerr said the United States would have to sharpen up after they suffered their first loss of the Basketball World Cup on Sunday, going down to Lithuania but still advancing to the quarter-finals.

The US launched a furious second-half comeback after falling into a big hole before the interval, but it was not enough to stop Lithuania from claiming a 110-104 win.

Kerr said he "loved the way our guys fought back" but warned they would have to start faster when they face Italy in the quarter-finals on Tuesday in Manila.

"We needed to feel this, we needed to respond, and next game we have to start the way we did in the second half," he said.

"We can't ease into the game at all. I'm hoping that this is a lesson and we get better from this." Kerr said Lithuania "came out of the gates on fire", nailing their first nine three-point attempts to rack up a 17-point lead at half-time.

The US fought back, outscoring Lithuania 28-17 in the third quarter, but the Europeans kept their noses in front to preserve their unbeaten record at the tournament.

Kerr said Lithuania, who will face Serbia in the quarter-finals, were "brilliant" and "were carving us up" in the first half.

"We're fortunate that the loss doesn't hurt us in terms of our goal, which is to win the gold medal," he said.

"But it's a great game for us to experience because this is FIBA.

"There's some great teams that have continuity, that understand what they're doing, that execute."Anthony Edwards finished as the game's top scorer with 35 points, while Vaidas Kariniauskas led Lithuania with 15 points.

Related Topics

Fire World Manila Lead Italy United States Serbia Lithuania Sunday Gold All From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undoc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undock from ISS

2 hours ago
 IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate tra ..

IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate transition towards renewable ener ..

2 hours ago
 5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference co ..

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference concludes in Dubai

5 hours ago
 7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begi ..

7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begin October 28

5 hours ago
 50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2 ..

50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2023

5 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced researc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced research experiments on board ISS

5 hours ago
Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic inv ..

Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic investments and opportunities

5 hours ago
 UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

7 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowled ..

UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowledge, expertise in economy

7 hours ago
 UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food ..

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages o ..

8 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he comp ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he completes longest space mission in ..

8 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous