Kerry Says US Not Dictating Climate Policy To China

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :US climate envoy John Kerry said Wednesday that Washington was not dictating climate solutions to China, after President Xi Jinping said Beijing will make its own decisions on how to address global warming.

At the end of a three-day trip to Beijing to restart bilateral climate discussion, Kerry told reporters on a conference call that he and his team had "extremely warm and productive meetings" with senior Chinese officials during the visit.

He admitted there were no breakthroughs in the discussions, which seek to build an agenda for the UN COP 28 climate conference in December.

But he said none of his Chinese counterparts expressed concerns about the United States pushing them on ways to deal with climate change.

A day earlier, Xi addressed a separate conference on the environment in Beijing and said China must chart its own course on carbon emissions.

"We must make the decisions on our own when it comes to the path, methods, pace, and intensity to achieve them. No one should expect to exert influence on us," the Chinese president said, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

He did not mention Kerry or the United States by name, according to the Xinhua report, and the US envoy was not in the audience during the address.

Asked about the comments Wednesday, Kerry said: "We're not involved in dictating anything to anybody. We're involved in following the science."

