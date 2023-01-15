Kevin Benavides wins Dakar Rally motorbike title for second time

Dammam, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Argentinian rider Kevin Benavides won the Dakar Rally motorbike title for a second time as the iconic endurance race came to an end on Sunday in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The 34-year-old 2021 champion edged out Australian Toby price by 43 seconds with Skyler Howes of the United States finishing third, according to race organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO).

Benavides trailed two-time champion Price by 12 seconds entering Sunday's 14th and final stage.

However, he produced a sterling ride to win the stage and post a time 55 seconds faster than his 35-year-old rival.

The cars category is due to finish a bit later with Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah on course for a fifth win.