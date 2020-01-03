Key Catalan separatist party backs Spain PM for new term

(@imziishan)

Barcelona, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :A Catalan separatist party said Thursday it would back Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's bid to form a new government, paving the way for the end of months of political deadlock.

The ERC's 13 lawmakers will abstain in a confidence vote next week, top party official Pere Aragones said, which would allow Sanchez to win.