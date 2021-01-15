Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :President-elect Joe Biden's team on Thursday unveiled a $1.9 trillion package that aims to revive the pandemic-damaged US economy.

Here are the main provisions of his American Rescue Plan: - Direct payments - Biden said the $600 in direct payments to all individuals in the country that Congress approved in December was simply not enough, so his plan adds another $1,400 to bring the total to $2,000.

His plan also would raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour to help the lowest paid frontline workers, who are predominantly minorities.

- Massive vaccine plan - The incoming president has pledged to massively ramp up nationwide vaccination to deploy 100 million in 100 days.

His plan provides $20 billion to accelerate vaccine distribution and $50 billion to expand Covid-19 testing.

"The Biden Administration will take action to ensure all people in the United States -- regardless of their immigration status -- can access the vaccine free-of-charge," according to a summary put out by the transition team.

- Struggling state & local governments - Biden calls for $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local, and territorial governments as well as $170 billion for K-12 schools and institutions of higher education so they can reopen safely.

Throughout the pandemic, state and local governments have struggled to provide aid to residents, and because they cannot borrow money to finance operations, they could be forced to lay off thousands of teachers, police and firefighters.

- Expanded unemployment - The plan expands supplemental unemployment benefits to $400 a week to help hard-hit workers who lost their jobs due to Covid-19, and extends the payments through September.

It also extends aid for workers who do not typically qualify for regular unemployment benefits, and provides up to $1,400 a week in emergency paid leave to 106 million more Americans to reduce the spread of the virus.

- Housing assistance - Biden would provide an additional $25 billion in rental assistance to American families and extends the eviction and foreclosure moratoriums through September to avoid a wave of families losing their homes.

- Help for low-income families - In a bid to help more low income working families through tax policy, Biden expands the Earned Income Tax Credit raising the maximum benefit for childless adults from roughly $530 to close to $1,500, and raises the income limit from about $16,000 to about $21,000.

- Child care - Millions of women have been forced to leave the workforce to care for children after childcare centers were forced to close.

Biden's plan aims to address both issues -- first with a $25 billion emergency stabilization fund to support childcare providers, including home-based centers.

In addition, he expands the tax credit to reimburse families for half of their childcare costs, so they would receive up to $8,000 for those with two or more children.

- Supporting small business - Biden builds on aid provided in previously stimulus packages for small businesses, with $15 billion "in flexible, equitably distributed grants will help small businesses get back on their feet, put the current disaster behind them, and build back better."