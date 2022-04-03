UrduPoint.com

Key Nominees For The 2022 Grammy Awards

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Key nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards

Las Vegas, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Jazzman and bandleader Jon Batiste leads the pack with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, H.E.R. and Doja Cat with eight. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo each nabbed seven.

This year the Recording academy, the body behind the gala, expanded the top four categories from eight nominees to 10, offering music's brightest even more chances at Grammy gold.

- Album of the Year - "We Are" - Jon Batiste "love For Sale" - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga "Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)" - Justin Bieber "Planet Her (Deluxe)" - Doja Cat "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish "Back Of My Mind" - H.E.R.

"Montero" - Lil Nas X "Sour" - Olivia Rodrigo "Evermore" - Taylor Swift "Donda" - Kanye West - Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song - "I Still Have Faith In You" - ABBA "Freedom" - Jon Batiste "I Get A Kick Out Of You" - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga "Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon "Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X "drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo "Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic - Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting - "Bad Habits" - Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran) "A Beautiful Noise" - Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile) "drivers license" - Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo) "Fight For You" - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) "Kiss Me More" - Roget Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solana Rowe and David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat featuring SZA) "Leave The Door Open" - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic) "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X) "Peaches" - Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr.

, Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman and Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon) "Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile) - Best New Artist - Arooj Aftab Jimmie Allen Baby Keem Finneas Glass Animals Japanese Breakfast The Kid Laroi Arlo Parks Olivia Rodrigo Saweetie - Best Music Video - "Shot In The Dark" - AC/DC "Freedom" - Jon Batiste "I Get A Kick Out Of You" - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga "Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X "Good 4 U" - Olivia Rodrigo - Best Rap Album - "The Off-Season" - J. Cole "King's Disease II" - Nas "Call Me If You Get Lost" - Tyler, The Creator "Donda" - Kanye West - Best Rap Performance - "Family Ties" - Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar "Up" - Cardi B "My Life" - J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray "Thot S***" - Megan Thee Stallion - Best Rock Album - "Power Up" - AC/DC "Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A" - Black Pumas "No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1" - Chris Cornell "Medicine At Midnight" - Foo Fighters "McCartney III" - Paul McCartney - Best Pop Vocal Album - "Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)" - Justin Bieber "Planet Her (Deluxe)" - Doja Cat "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish "Positions" - Ariana Grande "Sour" - Olivia Rodrigo - Best Global Music Album - "Mohabbat" - Arooj Aftab "Do Yourself" - Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy "Pa Pa Pa" - Femi Kuti"Blewu" - Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo"Essence" - WizKid Featuring Tems

