Key Nominees For The 2023 Grammy Awards

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Key nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards

New York, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Beyonce leads all contenders with nine nominations, followed by rapper Kendrick Lamar with eight, and pop diva Adele and balladeer Brandi Carlile tied at seven each.

Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z are now tied as the most nominated artists in Grammys history, with 88 each.

- Album of the Year - "Voyage," ABBA "30," Adele "Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny "Renaissance," Beyonce "Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)," Mary J. Blige "In These Silent Days," Brandi Carlile "Music of the Spheres," Coldplay "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar "Special," Lizzo "Harry's House," Harry Styles - Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song - "Don't Shut Me Down," ABBA "Easy on Me," Adele "Break My Soul," Beyonce "Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige "You and Me on the Rock," Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius "Woman," Doja Cat "Bad Habit," Steve Lacy "The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar "About Damn Time," Lizzo "As It Was," Harry Styles - Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting - "abcdefu" -- Sara Davis, Gayle & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle) "About Damn Time" -- Lizzo, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo) "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) -- Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift) "As It Was" -- Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles) "Bad Habit" -- Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Foushee, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy) "Break My Soul" -- Beyonce, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyonce) "Easy On Me" -- Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele) "God Did" -- Tarik Azzouz, E.

Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy) "The Heart Part 5" -- Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) "Just Like That" -- Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) - Best New Artist - Anitta Omar Apollo DOMi & JD Beck Samara Joy Latto Maneskin Muni Long Tobe Nwigwe Molly Tuttle Wet Leg - Best Music Video - "Easy on Me," Adele "Yet to Come," BTS "Woman," Doja Cat "The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar "As It Was," Harry Styles "All Too Well (The Short Film)," Taylor Swift - Best Rap Album - "God Did," DJ Khaled "I Never Liked You," Future "Come Home The kids Miss You," Jack Harlow "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar "It's Almost Dry," Pusha T - Best Rock Album - "Dropout Boogie," The Black Keys "The Boy Named If," Elvis Costello & The Imposters "Crawler," Idles "Mainstream Sellout," Machine Gun Kelly "Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne "Lucifer on the Sofa," Spoon - Best Pop Vocal Album - "Voyage," ABBA "30," Adele "Music of the Spheres," Coldplay "Special," Lizzo "Harry's House," Harry Styles - Best Dance / Electronica Album - "Renaissance," Beyonce "Fragments," Bonobo "Diplo," Diplo "The Last Goodbye," Odesza "Surrender," Rufus du Sol - Best Global Music Album - "Shuruaat" -- Berklee Indian Ensemble "Love, Damini" -- Burna Boy "Queen Of Sheba" -- Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf "Between Us... (Live)" -- Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago "Sakura" -- Masa Takumi - Artists with Most Nominations - Beyonce - 9 Kendrick Lamar - 8 Adele - 7 Brandi Carlile - 7 Harry Styles - 6 Mary J. Blige - 6DJ Khaled - 6Future - 6

