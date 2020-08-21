UrduPoint.com
Key Quotes From Joe Biden's Democratic Nomination Speech

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:40 AM

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Joe Biden on Thursday accepted the Democratic nomination to be the party's presidential candidate, the culmination of a convention held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some key quotes from Biden's address: - 'Ally of the light'- "The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger. Too much fear. Too much division. Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I will be an ally of the light, not of the darkness." - Winning - "It's about winning the heart, and yes, the soul of America. Winning it for the generous among us, not the selfish. Winning it for the workers who keep this country going, not just the privileged few at the top. Winning it for those communities who have known the injustice of the 'knee on the neck.'" - Four crises - "Four historic crises. All at the same time. A perfect storm. The worst pandemic in over 100 years. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The most compelling call for racial justice since the 60s. And the undeniable realities and accelerating threats of climate change. So, the question for us is simple: Are we ready? I believe we are. We must be.

" - COVID response - "As president, the first step I will take will be to get control of the virus that's ruined so many lives. Because I understand something this president doesn't. We will never get our economy back on track, we will never get our kids safely back to school, we will never have our lives back, until we deal with this virus." - 'Unforgivable' - "Our current president has failed in his most basic duty to this nation. He failed to protect us. He failed to protect America. And, my fellow Americans, that is unforgivable. As president, I will make you this promise: I will protect America. I will defend us from every attack. Seen. And unseen. Always. Without exception. Every time." - Youth - "One of the most powerful voices we hear in the country today is from our young people. They're speaking to the inequity and injustice that has grown up in America. Economic injustice. Racial injustice. Environmental injustice. I hear their voices and if you listen, you can hear them too." - Dictators - "I will be a president who will stand with our allies and friends. I will make it clear to our adversaries the days of cozying up to dictators are over." - Racism - "Will we be the generation that finally wipes the stain of racism from our national character? I believe we're up to it."

