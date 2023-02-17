UrduPoint.com

Key Security Conference In Munich Has Ukraine In Focus

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Key security conference in Munich has Ukraine in focus

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The Munich Security Conference opens on Friday, bringing world leaders together ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as Kyiv steps up pleas for more weapons.

US-China ties will also be in focus at the three-day gathering, with tensions sky-high after Washington shot down an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over US territory.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and France's President Emmanuel Macron will speak at the opening event, focused on Ukraine.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China's top diplomat Wang Yi and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will also be attending.

Coming just days ahead of the February 24 anniversary of Moscow sending its forces into Ukraine, the conflict will top the agenda, with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba representing Ukraine.

Ukraine's Western backers, led by the United States, have given it a huge amount of weapons and pledged a barrage of others, including heavy battle tanks long sought by Kyiv to counter Russia's offensive.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is now ramping up pleas for Western fighter jets, though Ukraine's allies have so far been cool on the subject.

In a BBC interview released Thursday, Zelensky repeated his calls for more Western military aid: "Of course, modern weapons speed up peace. Weapons are the only language Russia understands."He also ruled out conceding Ukrainian territory in a potential peace deal with Russia, warning that giving up land would mean that Russia could "keep coming back", the British broadcaster reported.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Moscow Russia China Washington France Munich United States February Event Top

Recent Stories

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

17 minutes ago
 UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

26 minutes ago
 US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relat ..

US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relationship with Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference ..

FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference 2023

33 minutes ago
 Dubai to host first specialised stem cell congress

Dubai to host first specialised stem cell congress

1 hour ago
 ADNOC announces intention to float 4% minority sta ..

ADNOC announces intention to float 4% minority stake in ADNOC Gas on ADX

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.