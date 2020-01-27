Key winners at the 2020 Grammy Awards

(@imziishan)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Here is a list of winners in key categories at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which took place Sunday in Los Angeles.

Teenage goth-pop iconoclast Billie Eilish was the big winner with a total of five golden statuettes, including a clean sweep of the "big four" prizes.

Lizzo, the top nomination getter, won three prizes -- best pop solo performance, best urban contemporary album and best traditional R&B performance.

Album of the Year: Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Record of the Year: Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy" Song of the Year (recognizing songwriting): Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, "Bad Guy" Best New Artist: Billie Eilish Best Music Video: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" Best Rap Album: Tyler, The Creator, "Igor" Best Rock Album: Cage The Elephant, "Social Cues" Best Pop Vocal Album: Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Best Pop Solo Performance: Lizzo, "Truth Hurts" Best Pop/Duo Performance: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" Best Urban Contemporary Album: Lizzo, "Cuz I love You (Deluxe)" Best Country Album: Tanya Tucker, "While I'm Livin'"Best Alternative Music Album: Vampire Weekend, "Father of the Bride"Best World Music Album: Angelique Kidjo, "Celia".