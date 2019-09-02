Keylor Navas joins PSG from Real Madrid in goalie swap

Paris, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Goalkeeper Keylor Navas has joined Paris Saint-Germain in a transfer deadline day deal from Real Madrid with the French international Alphonse Areola moving in the opposite direction.

Navas, a 32-year-old Costa Rican played 104 times at Madrid winning the Champions League three times, and will likely be first choice for PSG in their quest for European glory.