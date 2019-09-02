Keylor Navas Joins PSG From Real Madrid In Goalie Swap
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:40 PM
Paris, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Goalkeeper Keylor Navas has joined Paris Saint-Germain in a transfer deadline day deal from Real Madrid with the French international Alphonse Areola moving in the opposite direction.
Navas, a 32-year-old Costa Rican played 104 times at Madrid winning the Champions League three times, and will likely be first choice for PSG in their quest for European glory.