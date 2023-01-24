Khachanov draws on US Open feat to make Australian semis

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Karen Khachanov harnessed the confidence he took from making the US Open semi-finals to match the feat at the Australian Open on Tuesday, helped by Sebastian Korda retiring hurt.

Korda needed treatment on a wrist injury in the second set of their quarter-final before calling it quits when trailing 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 3-0 to the Russian 18th seed on Rod Laver Arena.

Khachanov's reward is a clash with either Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka, who play later, for a spot in Sunday's final.

Victory equals the 26-year-old Khachanov's best performance at a major after his semi-final run at last September's US Open, where he lost to Norway's Casper Ruud.

He said his deep run at Flushing Meadows helped immensely.