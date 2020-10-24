Khachanov smashes as Evans grabs Antwerp semi-final spot

Antwerp, Belgium, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia's Karen Khachanov was fortunate to avoid disqualification from the European Open on Friday when he smashed his racquet into the umpire's chair during a fiery quarter-final loss to Britain's Dan Evans.

Khachanov, the third seed, had a match point in the second set but was furious when a line call went against him.

He kicked out at the net and clattered his racquet into the chair of umpire Adel Nour.

"It's a joke.

Everyone can see it was out. Are you drunk today?" Khachanov screamed at the official before the tie went to a decider.

Evans went on to win 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 and next faces France's Ugo Humbert who claimed a 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) win over qualifier Lloyd Harris of South Africa.

Australian eighth seed Alex De Minaur beat Marcos Giron of the United States 6-3, 6-0 and will face Bulgarian fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Dimitrov progressed when Canada's Milos Raonic withdrew injured.