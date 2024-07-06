Khalid Fatemi’s book “Namurad Karachi” launched

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) In urdu literature, Karachi did not get the same representation as other important cities of the region, This city is a city that fulfills the wishes of the people ,In 1947, not only people migrated from India, literature also migrated to this city.

These views were expressed by various literary and social personalities while addressing the launch ceremony of Khalid Fatemi’s book “Namurad Karachi” at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi (ACP) Friday. Organized in collaboration with the ACP. Shakeel Adilzada presided over the event while the chief guest was ACP President Muhammad Ahmed Shah ,the event was addressed by Shakeel Adilzada, Muhammad Ahmmad Shah ,author of the book Khalid Fatemi, Akhalaq Ahmed ,Aqeel Abbas jafferi , Syed Kashif Raza, Parveen Rao, Khadim Hussain Soomro and others.

Muhammad Ahmed Shah said in his speech that there is a glorious past of Karachi, not only people migrated from India in 1947 but literature also migrated with them. He said that 17th World Urdu Conference organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi will be about those scholars who migrated to Karachi.

Shakeel Adilzada thanked the audience in his short speech and said that those who want to know about Karachi of our time must read this book. Parveen Rao said that the title of the book “Namurad Karachi” sounds like a wound to the heart, he said that Karachi fills an empty cradle with people.

Waqar Azeem Fatemi said that 6 decades are mentioned in this book containing 400 pages. Aqeel Abass Jaffari said in his speech that the people of Karachi are interested in studying Karachi. Karachi is the center of attention of people due to its special style and culture. Khadim Hussain Soomro said that social values are disappearing from Karachi, Khalid Fatemi has written the facts. Kashif Raza said that the past of the city is connected with its present, the representation of Karachi in literature is not what this city requires. He said that whoever comes back after spending a long time in city and sees the city like a stranger, he sees that change of the city. Otherwise it does not happen, seeing this change.

Khalid Fatemi , the author of “Namurad Karachi” said that I learned writing from Shakeel Adilzada, he said that writing is easy but publishing a book and delivering it to people is a difficult task. He said that Urdu literature will live forever in Karachi. He said that there is a great attraction in the soil of this city which has brought me here again. He said that the discussion about the book by the speakers has boosted the motivation, that such a beautiful ceremony would happen, which was not even in my mind.