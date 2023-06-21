UrduPoint.com

Khalistan Movement Unstoppable: No Bullets Can Hinder Punjab's Liberation, Says SFJ

Published June 21, 2023

Khalistan movement unstoppable: no bullets can hinder Punjab's liberation, says SFJ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel for "Sikhs For Justice" (SFJ), leading the global Khalistan Referendum, firmly asserts that the Khalistan movement cannot be hindered despite any number of bullets fired by the Indian government, the pursuit of a Khalistan Referendum and the liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation remains unwavering and unstoppable.

In a statement, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun stated that the Khalistan Referendum signifies the democratic expression of the political opinion of the Sikh people. It represents their aspirations for the right to self-determination as outlined in the UN Charter, aiming to establish a sovereign Sikh state in the Punjab region, which is currently under the governance of India.

Sikh peoples ballots are being responded to by the bullets, which will only lead to a cycle of violence for which the sole responsibility lies on the shoulders of the Indian Government.

He expressed his strong belief that Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was recently assassinated in Surrey, served as the coordinator of the Khalistan Referendum in Canada.

Pannun stated that Nijjar was leading the campaign for the upcoming voting scheduled in Surrey on September 18, 2023.

Pannun firmly believes that Nijjar's killing was orchestrated by Indian officials, including Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and NSA officials Ajit Doval, Sumant Geol, and Dinkar Gupta.

"Since 1984, India has responded to the political question Khalistan with violence and thus turning into an armed and armed violent conflict," Pannun highlighted that Sikhs have a history of non-violence, never initiating acts of violence. However, when Sikhs are subjected to violence, like the murder of Hardeep Nijjar, a campaigner for the Khalistan Referendum, they actively seek justice from the perpetrators through any means necessary, utilizing all available forums for their cause.

With the growing popularity of the global Khalistan Referendum in which Sikhs are overwhelmingly participating, there has been a growing increase in the severity of threats that are directed at me online through social media and through offline channels.

