Khamenei says US 'enmities' towards Iran will not end with Trump

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that US "enmities" towards Iran will not cease with the looming departure from office of President Donald Trump.

He reiterated his position that Iran should bolster itself to "nullify" sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, but should "not delay" in the event they can be lifted.

"You witnessed what Trump's America and Obama's America did to you," he was quoted as saying on his official website.

"Enmities are not limited to Trump's America and will not end just because he has left office," Khamenei added, addressing the family of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a January US air strike in neighbouring Iraq.

"Do not trust the enemy, this is my explicit advice."Tensions between Tehran and Washington soared during Trump's presidency, especially after 2018, when he pulled Washington out of a landmark nuclear deal and reimposed punishing unilateral sanctions.

President-elect Joe Biden, who defeated Trump at the ballot box in November, has signalled a willingness to return to diplomacy with Iran, but Khamenei has on previous occasions cautioned against hopes of an opening with the West.