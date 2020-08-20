UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khan Academy Founder's Tips For Educating Kids In Pandemic

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

Khan Academy founder's tips for educating kids in pandemic

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Sal Khan's first inkling that COVID-19 was going to disrupt education around the world came in February, when the popular online learning platform he created saw a surge in traffic from South Korea.

"We got a letter from a teacher who was saying how they were using Khan academy to keep the kids learning during school closure," he told AFP from San Francisco, saying he soon realized the vital role his organization could play in the pandemic.

The idea for Khan Academy began in 2004 when Khan, then a hedge fund manager, started giving math lessons to his 12-year-old cousin who lived on the other side of the United States, using Yahoo Doodle.

Since that time, it has become one of the world's leading internet education sites, available in 46 languages with a user base of 100 million, for whom it is completely free, thanks to the support of the Gates Foundation, Google and more.

But Khan soon recognized that the platform's videos, articles and online tests designed to supplement students' learning in normal times weren't enough for quarantined schooling.

They began creating detailed daily schedules to provide children with the structure they were missing out on in schools, and hosting webinars to help parents and teachers.

"We also began stress testing the servers," added the 43-year-old, as the number of learners shot up from about 20 to 30 million per month, and each user spent two-thirds more time learning than previously.

Related Topics

Internet World Google Education Traffic San Francisco South Korea United States February From Million

Recent Stories

UAE expresses deep concern over security condition ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Electronics appoints United Mobile as a ne ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on &# ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 20 August 2020

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.