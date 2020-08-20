Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Sal Khan's first inkling that COVID-19 was going to disrupt education around the world came in February, when the popular online learning platform he created saw a surge in traffic from South Korea.

"We got a letter from a teacher who was saying how they were using Khan academy to keep the kids learning during school closure," he told AFP from San Francisco, saying he soon realized the vital role his organization could play in the pandemic.

The idea for Khan Academy began in 2004 when Khan, then a hedge fund manager, started giving math lessons to his 12-year-old cousin who lived on the other side of the United States, using Yahoo Doodle.

Since that time, it has become one of the world's leading internet education sites, available in 46 languages with a user base of 100 million, for whom it is completely free, thanks to the support of the Gates Foundation, Google and more.

But Khan soon recognized that the platform's videos, articles and online tests designed to supplement students' learning in normal times weren't enough for quarantined schooling.

They began creating detailed daily schedules to provide children with the structure they were missing out on in schools, and hosting webinars to help parents and teachers.

"We also began stress testing the servers," added the 43-year-old, as the number of learners shot up from about 20 to 30 million per month, and each user spent two-thirds more time learning than previously.