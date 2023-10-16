Open Menu

Khana Badosh Writer’s Cafe Discusses Palestine’s Literary, Resistance Movement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2023 | 04:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Khana Badosh Writer’s Cafe’s weekly literary session was held here on Sunday in which matters pertaining to Palestine literary and resistance movement were discussed.

Writer Dr.Arfana Malah hosted the session and guest speaker Dr. Imdad Chandio expressed his views about the history of resistance movement of Palestine and apprised about the political movement.

He said that first half of 20th century remained very active period regarding colonial estates as well as politically in which freedoms, revolutions ,democracies and facist theories emerged while both estates got freedom.

Writer Amar Sindhu also shared her views on Palestine literature and resistance and quoted the thoughts of Palestine intellectual Edward Saeed, Ghasan Kanfanai, Mehmood Darwesh and Sami-ul-Qasim.

Dr. Haseen Musarat,Naseem Jalbani, Professor Syed Zawar Naqvi, Muhib Ali Rajper, Abdullah Sethaar, Dr. Shahban Sahito, Dr. Hameed Soomro,Narinjan, Ishaq Mangrio, Manzoor Kumbhar, Professor Abdul Rehman Siyal,Gulbadan jawed Mirza and Ghulam Nabi Soomro attended literay session.

